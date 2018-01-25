Two men in serious condition after east side Cleveland shooting

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured on Cleveland's east side.

According to a Cleveland police report, officers responded to the 3400 block of East 117th Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police found two victims at the scene; a 31-year-old man who was shot in the stomach and leg, and a 36-year-old male suffering from a gunshot to his buttocks.

The two shooting victims were transported to University Hospital in serious condition.

Police have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

