Man shot in leg during robbery

A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg Wednesday night during robbery at the North Quick Stop store on North Howard Street.

The victim reported the suspect entered the store wearing a ski mask and was armed with a silver revolver and told everyone to get down on the floor.

The suspect then went behind the counter and took an unknown amount of cash from the register.

The victim was shot when he tried to run out of the store.

The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 5'06" – 5'08" and weighs 140 – 150 lbs., and was wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black Air Force One tennis shoes and a black ski mask.

If you have any information give Akron police a call.

