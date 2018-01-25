Dog recovering after human hair dye causes severe burns (graphic images)

Violet is still recovering and has a new owner (Source: Facebook)

When the bandages were removed, Violet's skin started to fall off (Source: Facebook)

A Florida animal shelter is sharing the shocking story of a 5-year-old Maltese-mix dog that suffered severe burns from the chemicals in human hair dye.

According to the Pinellas County Animal Services, Violet was brought in with her eyes swollen shut, her body limp, and severe burns to her skin.

Her previous owner dyed Violet's hair purple, to match her name. The dye caused extreme burns and hair loss. The burns were so severe, her skin started to fall off.

After three months of pain medications, antibiotics, IV fluids, honey treatments, scab removal, anesthesia, bandages, and other medical treatments, Violet has made a recovery and is under the care of new owners.

The animal shelter is warning pet owners to never use human hair dye on animals. The chemicals can cause burns, blindness or death because an animal's first instinct is to lick the toxins.

