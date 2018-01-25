$1.5 million bond for suspect in North Ridgeville shooting

The 20-year-old man accused of shooting a woman sitting in her car in North Ridgeville appeared in Elyria Municipal Court Thursday morning.

Christian Martinez pleaded not guilty to attempt to commit murder and the judge set bond at $1.5 million.

North Ridgeville police say Martinez shot Jacqueline Dienes, 54, on Jan. 4.

Dienes was sitting in her car at the end of Bender Road at Taylor Industrial Parkway when Martinez allegedly approached her and shot her several times.

Dienes was able to yell for help and a passer-by called 911.

The Avon woman was taken to MetroHealth Hospital and at last check was in critical condition.

Officers add Martinez was working as a temporary employee for Multi-Link Inc.on Ternes Avenue, which is connected to Taylor Industrial Parkway.

At this time, police say they are not aware of any direct link between the suspect and the victim.

Martinez will be back in court on Jan. 30.

