Driver delivering Amazon packages robbed at gunpoint

A driver delivering Amazon packages was robbed at gunpoint while making a delivery on Jan. 21.

The suspect took the delivery truck and all the packages inside the truck.

Solon police say the armed robbery happened around 3:13 p.m. on Longview Drive.

The victim, a 36-year-old Garfield Heights man, tells police he left his truck running in a driveway while he brought a package up to the door.

When he returned to the truck, he saw the suspect running toward him with a black semi-automatic handgun.

The victim fled from the scene and was not injured.

Officers are still investigating and do no have a good description of the suspect, who was wearing a black hood and mask.

The victim's truck is a white Dodge Ram Promaster cargo van.

