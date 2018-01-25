Help police identify this porch pirate (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, Cleveland Heights police received four reports of packages stolen from front porches between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Two of the thefts occurred on Ardleigh, one on Euclid Heights Blvd. and one on Bellfield.

The suspect, who is believed to be the same in all four thefts, was caught on video at one of the residences.

Police say he was driving a silver Audi sedan with heavily tinted windows.

If anyone recognizes the man in the photos, please contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234 or the Tip Line at 216-291-5010.

