Slumping Cleveland Cavaliers make starting lineup change amid chaos

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) - Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has tweaked his starting lineup in hopes of reviving a team that has lost 10 of 13 games.

Lue had been resisting changes, but after Thursday's practice he said he's dropping forward Jae Crowder to the second team, bringing center Tristan Thompson off the bench and returning All-Star Kevin Love to power forward.

"Whatever the team wants me to do. That's the guy I've always been."@RealTristan on being back in the starting lineup: https://t.co/GKJnvynlOC#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/BCggkptWHW — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 25, 2018

The defending Eastern Conference champions have had a tumultuous few days, highlighted by a team meeting Monday when players aired grievances. Love was targeted by some teammates, who were unhappy he went home sick during a game last weekend and missed a practice.

LeBron James is confident the team can mend any differences, saying "We'll be fine."

On Friday, the Cavs host the Pacers, who have beaten Cleveland three times this season.

