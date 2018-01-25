Akron woman arrested for stealing from disabled woman

Police say a 30-year-old woman stole money from a disabled woman.

Alicia Coon was arrested on Tuesday.

According to officers, Coon took the money from the bank account of the woman who has developmental disabilities.

The alleged thefts happened in Nov. 2017.

Coon then allegedly spent the victim's money on herself.

She is now charged and is locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.