Akron woman arrested for stealing from disabled woman

A social media celebrity is back on YouTube after facing scrutiny for posting a video that showed the body of an apparent suicide victim in a Japanese forest.More >>
A social media celebrity is back on YouTube after facing scrutiny for posting a video that showed the body of an apparent suicide victim in a Japanese forest.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
Americans are split over their favorite spread. Creamy is the preference of 60 percent.More >>
Americans are split over their favorite spread. Creamy is the preference of 60 percent.More >>
Twelve thousand students across the state of Ohio attended ECOT or the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. Now that ECOT officially closed on Friday, the clock is ticking for those families to find an alternative for their children.More >>
Twelve thousand students across the state of Ohio attended ECOT or the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. Now that ECOT officially closed on Friday, the clock is ticking for those families to find an alternative for their children.More >>
You've heard of supermoons, blue moons, and blood moons, and, depending on where you are on Jan. 31, you'll be able to see all three in one.More >>
You've heard of supermoons, blue moons, and blood moons, and, depending on where you are on Jan. 31, you'll be able to see all three in one.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>