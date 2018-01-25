Jennifer Lawrence visits government students at Cleveland Heights High School

Movie star Jennifer Lawrence made a stop at Cleveland Heights High School on Thursday to let students know they can make a difference. (Source Cleveland Heights High School website)

Movie star Jennifer Lawrence made a stop at Cleveland Heights High School on Thursday to let students know they can make a difference.

According to the school's website the Oscar-winning actress joined 30 students in a discussion about fixing democracy.

Student Londyn Crenshaw said Lawrence was very informed about political topics.

Crenshaw said one of the highlights of her visit was when she told students "this is your time."

Lawrence's next movie "Red Sparrow" will come out on March 2.

The actress also made a visit at Townhall on West 25th Street on Thursday.

