LeBron James drafts Kevin Durant, Kevin Love & Kyrie Irving for NBA All-Star team

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James will be on the same team for the NBA All-Star game. (Source: AP IMAGES)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving were some of the players LeBron James selected for his NBA All-Star team.

This year's game does not feature Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference, it will be Team LeBron vs. Team Curry.

The announcement of Team LeBron and Team Curry was shown on TNT.

James told broadcaster Ernie Johnson he would not say who he selected as his first pick, James said he picked the best available players.

Curry did not tell Johnson who his first pick was, the Warriors guard said he hopes James and himself gets this opportunity again.

The Cavs forward said this draft should have been televised.

NBA on TNT posted a picture of the rosters:

James has started in every All-Star game since 2005.

In 2006 and 2008 he was named the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player.

The game will be played on Feb. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

The game will start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on TNT.

