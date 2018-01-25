Stories to watch for in the NBA All-Star draft

Who will be on team LeBron James? (Source: AP IMAGES)

Basketball fans will learn on Thursday night who LeBron James and Steph Curry selected for their NBA All-Star teams.

This year's game does not feature Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference, it will be Team LeBron vs. Team Curry.

LeBron James & Kyrie Irving named starters for 2018 NBA All-Star game

Players in the NBA All-Star draft:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

DeMarcus Cousins

Anthony Davis

DeMar DeRozan

Kevin Durant

Joel Embiid

James Harden

Kyrie Irving

LaMarcus Aldridge

Bradley Beal

Jimmy Butler

Draymond Green

Al Horford

Damian Lillard

Kevin Love

Kyle Lowry

Victor Oladipo

Kristaps Porzingis

Klay Thompson

Karl-Anthony Towns

John Wall

Russell Westbrook

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love makes NBA All-Star game

Stories to watch for in the draft:

Will LeBron draft a player from the Golden State Warriors?

Will LeBron draft Love?

Will LeBron draft Irving?

Will Love and Thompson end up on the same team?

Will Wall, Anthony-Towns and Davis end up on the same team?

Will Harden, Durant and Westbrook end up on the same team?

James has started in every All-Star game since 2005.

In 2006 and 2008 he was named the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player.

The game will be played on Feb. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

The game will start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on TNT.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.