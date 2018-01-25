Stories to watch for in the NBA All-Star draft - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Stories to watch for in the NBA All-Star draft

Who will be on team LeBron James? (Source: AP IMAGES) Who will be on team LeBron James? (Source: AP IMAGES)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Basketball fans will learn on Thursday night who LeBron James and Steph Curry selected for their NBA All-Star teams.

This year's game does not feature Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference, it will be Team LeBron vs. Team Curry.

Players in the NBA All-Star draft:

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • DeMarcus Cousins
  • Anthony Davis
  • DeMar DeRozan
  • Kevin Durant
  • Joel Embiid
  • James Harden
  • Kyrie Irving
  • LaMarcus Aldridge
  • Bradley Beal
  • Jimmy Butler
  • Draymond Green
  • Al Horford
  • Damian Lillard
  • Kevin Love
  • Kyle Lowry
  • Victor Oladipo
  • Kristaps Porzingis
  • Klay Thompson
  • Karl-Anthony Towns
  • John Wall
  • Russell Westbrook

Stories to watch for in the draft:

  • Will LeBron draft a player from the Golden State Warriors?
  • Will LeBron draft Love?
  • Will LeBron draft Irving?
  • Will Love and Thompson end up on the same team?
  • Will Wall, Anthony-Towns and Davis end up on the same team?
  • Will Harden, Durant and Westbrook end up on the same team?

James has started in every All-Star game since 2005. 

In 2006 and 2008 he was named the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player.

The game will be played on Feb. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

The game will start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on TNT.

