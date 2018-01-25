Mansfield Police looking for missing 15-year-old teen

Investigators are asking for help from the public to assist them in finding Khiajah Habeeb-Ullah. (Source Mansfield Police)

The Mansfield Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old teenager.

Investigators are asking for help from the public to assist them in finding Khiajah Habeeb-Ullah.

Authorities said she might be in the Summit County/Akron area.

Officials said three other runaway teens were located in this area.

Police said she was last seen in the area of 1400 State Route 39 in Mansfield on Nov. 17.

Anyone with information about where Khiajah is, you are asked to call police at 419-755-9758.

