Like a good point guard, this East Cleveland policeman called the right play (Editorial)

When an East Cleveland police officer answered a call last week about a group of teens supposedly throwing rocks and attempting to break into a day care, he discovered a totally different scene.

Oh, there was a group of kids at the day care, but officer David Duncan didn’t see them committing a crime. He saw something else. And as is almost always the case, a video camera was rolling and what was captured has gone viral.

Instead of lecturing them or shewing them away, officer Duncan did something pretty cool. He began “hooping” it up with the teens.

Now, I don’t know about you, in a time when tensions remain high between police officers and the public, officer Duncan upheld his oath of serving the public.

He allowed a group of teens to burn off some steam on a winter day playing basketball on court owned by a private business, instead of citing them with trespassing.

Officer Duncan’s actions showed the police are not to be feared but trusted. He made a difference, even just for 15 minutes, in the lives of about dozen teens.

And hopefully that message will leave a lasting impact on them if they find themselves in another situation with law enforcement.

One of the kids told officer Duncan they didn’t mean any harm; they just didn’t have anywhere else to go.

That’s another editorial for another day.

But for now, let’s remember our men and women in blue are out there all the time doing good deeds that never show up on the evening news or on social media. It’s the few negative incidents that will always capture the headlines.

Officer Duncan, thank you -- and learn to dribble to your left.

