Company tests students in Ohio for undiagnosed heart conditions

Tony Stusek works for mCore, the company tests students in hundreds of schools in Ohio for undiagnosed heart conditions. (Source WOIO)

Alec Kornet had an undiagnosed heart condition that he didn't know about and he suffered from cardiac arrest while at hockey practice.

Kornet was an active 17-year-old, he loved skating for the Brush High School hockey team.

He passed away this past February.

A technician is taking an electrocardiogram of a student's heart to look for abnormalities.

About 30 of Alec's classmates signed up to be tested.

"I've been screening with them for about a year and a half and I've found maybe five abnormalities. One of them substantial. Each one that we find is a good thing because it prevents anything from happening down the road," Stusek said.

"We wanted to do something to get the word out about sudden cardiac arrest because it's the number one killer in youth athletes," Stusek said

Kornet's mother formed the 4 Alec Foundation to spread awareness about this killer.

The American Heart Association said 1 in 100 hundred young athletes has an undiagnosed heart condition.

Chad Ogden owns mCore.

"Our numbers at mCore have been higher than that. Like I said the more kids we screen, the more we find and the more we can help," Ogden said.

