Boston Heights man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting mentally disabled woman

A Boston Heights man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said 43-year-old Raymond Gates pleaded guilty to the charge of sexual battery, a third degree felony.

Prosecutors said in November of 2016 deputies with the Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Northfield Center.

Investigators said the caller stated the elderly woman was knocking on the rear door to her home and the woman was unable to effectively communicate.

Authorities found out the woman had been sexually assaulted.

Prosecutors said during the investigation they found out Gates had sex with the woman, he was arrested in February of 2017.

He will be sentenced on March 29.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.