East Cleveland students learning to be leaders, not followers: Romona's Kids

A group of local high school girls is making a difference in their community because they’re learning to become leaders, not followers.

I was honored to be asked to speak to juniors and seniors at Shaw High School this week. It was a real intimate conversation about having a plan and preparing for their futures. We also talked about my journey from a small Missouri town to the anchor desk in Cleveland.

Students Honest’ee, Kiara and Dajaisha told me how they’re giving back to the community.

“We work with students with disabilities every Wednesday and they get manicures, and get their hair done,” said Honest’ee. “It makes me feel like a better person, a good person.”

“We help two women’s shelters with their hair and nails,” said Kiara. “It felt good to do it, because in the end they felt good, we built their self-esteem.”

“Juniors and seniors make wigs for people who have cancer,” said Dajaisha. “It’s important to give because there are blessings that come along with that.”

The girls are proving they’re listening to the message that they need discipline and determination to find their own path.

“A dream is not a dream if you don’t work for it, it’s just a dream,” said Kiara.

