Fairlawn police arrest Firestone mansion arson suspect

Fairlawn police confirmed Thursday that an arrest has been made in connection to the fire that destroyed the Cornus Hill Firestone mansion on Jan. 13.

Police wouldn't identify the suspect, but the department divulged the person turned himself in.

Charges will be announced soon against the suspect.

Capt. Steve Brant, of the Fairlawn Fire Department investigative team, said last week that investigators "were able to rule out all accidental causes."

The Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee was offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of person(s) responsible for the fire.

At least seven fire departments were called to 2544 Chamberlain Rd. to douse the large blaze earlier this month.

The fire took hours to extinguish.

Nearly half of the 10,000-square-foot mansion was burned out in the fire. The roof caved in, and the other sections of the home sustained heavy smoke and heat damage.

The mansion was unoccupied when the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported after the fire was brought under control.

