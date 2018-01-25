Popular Travel Channel show will film at Greenhouse Tavern & Fah - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Popular Travel Channel show will film at Greenhouse Tavern & Fahrenheit this weekend

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Crews from "Food Paradise" on the Travel Channel will film for a future episode at a couple Cleveland area restaurants this weekend.

Greenhouse Tavern invited the public to be a part of the taping on Jan. 28.

Filming will be done from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Travel Channel website "Food Paradise" has made a list of all the must-stop restaurants in the United States. They also look for places that offer a different dining experience.

The Travel Channel will also film on Saturday at Fahrenheit on Professor Avenue in Tremont.

