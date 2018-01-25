Popular Travel Channel show will film at Greenhouse Tavern & Fahrenheit this weekend

Greenhouse Tavern and Fahrenheit invited the public to be a part of the taping. (Source WOIO)

Crews from "Food Paradise" on the Travel Channel will film for a future episode at a couple Cleveland area restaurants this weekend.

Greenhouse Tavern invited the public to be a part of the taping on Jan. 28.

Hey #Cleveland - Come be a part of the taping of Travel Channel's Food Paradise this Sunday, January 28th from 11a-2p. pic.twitter.com/AZ5ZLlYJWz — Greenhouse Tavern (@thegreenhouse) January 25, 2018

Filming will be done from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Greenhouse Tavern Menu

According to the Travel Channel website "Food Paradise" has made a list of all the must-stop restaurants in the United States. They also look for places that offer a different dining experience.

Cleveland Cooks: Greenhouse Tavern

The Travel Channel will also film on Saturday at Fahrenheit on Professor Avenue in Tremont.

Hey #cleveland .... fresh off a dominating performance from @stipemiocicufc this past weekend let’s keep it rolling .... join me this Saturday night @FahrenheitCLE .... the Travel Channel is filming all night .... come be apart of Foodie Paradise ... dress fresh #AF please — rock1chef (@Rock1chef) January 22, 2018

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.