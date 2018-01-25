Euclid US Bank robbed, FBI said suspects possibly connected to other recent bank robberies

Investigators said the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Thursday. (Source FBI)

The FBI is looking for the suspects accused of robbing the US Bank on East 200th Street in Euclid on Jan. 25. (Source FBI)

Authorities said two men entered the bank showing handguns.

The suspects aggressively pointed the weapons at employees and customers, according to the FBI.

The FBI said one suspect approached the teller area and demanded money while the other suspect ordered employees to put their hands up and get on the ground.

Investigators said after getting the cash the two men left the bank.

Authorities said a third suspect was waiting in the driver's seat of a tan sedan.

The car drove southbound after leaving the bank, the car is possibly a Hyundai Sonata, according to the FBI.

Investigators said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and may be connected to other recent bank robberies.

The FBI said anyone with any information about the suspects or crime can call the Euclid Police Department.

Tips can remain anonymous, reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the suspects.

