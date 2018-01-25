Actress Jennifer Lawrence makes a surprise visit to Cleveland Heights High School

Movie star Jennifer Lawrence made a stop at Cleveland Heights High School on Thursday to let students know they can make a difference. (Source Cleveland Heights High School website)

It was quite the day for 30 or so Cleveland Heights High School students who had an audience with Oscar winning movie star Jennifer Lawrence.

Lawrence was there with Represent.Us a self-proclaimed non-partisan, non-profit organization that works, they say, to pass anti-corruption laws to put an end to political bribery and to fix broken elections.

Cleveland Heights High teacher Justin Hons, who teaches Government says Lawrence and the students came away impressed, “They kind of tuned in and she tuned into them. I know she was speaking very highly of the questions they were asking, the conversation they were having and there was a connection for sure.”

According to her fans Jennifer Lawrence is a down to earth movie star.

That trait along with her considerable talent, she won an Oscar for her performance in “Silver Linings Playbook” makes her a Hollywood powerhouse and she uses that platform to try and get young people engaged in changing the political process.

“To see her involved, to see somebody that clearly doesn’t need any money, has all the comfort in the world, but here she is going city to city, school to school, state to state, talking about these issues, I think they were impressed,” Hons said.

Lawrence spent the morning in Cleveland Heights and then made her way to Ohio City where she had lunch at Town Hall.

