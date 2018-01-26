How to avoid germs at the gym during flu season

While the gym is a great place to stay active and get fit, health experts warn it can also make us sick because of all the bacteria.

According to a new study released by fitness equipment reviewer FitRated, free weights can have 362 times more bacteria than a toilet seat!

The study also revealed treadmills have more than 74 times more bacteria than a water faucet.

So how can we stay healthy when at the gym?

Wash your hands

Wipe down equipment

Avoid touching your face

Wear it and wash it

Bring your own workout mat

After all, regular exercise is good for our immune system.

"Don't let the germs scare you away from the gym. Just follow sanitary practices." said Ryan Sidak a fitness specialist with the Cleveland Clinic.

