Busted heroin trafficking ring stretched from Arizona to Ohio

While the gym is a great place to stay active and get fit, health experts warn it can also make us sick because of all the bacteria.More >>
While the gym is a great place to stay active and get fit, health experts warn it can also make us sick because of all the bacteria.More >>
A social media celebrity is back on YouTube after facing scrutiny for posting a video that showed the body of an apparent suicide victim in a Japanese forest.More >>
A social media celebrity is back on YouTube after facing scrutiny for posting a video that showed the body of an apparent suicide victim in a Japanese forest.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
Americans are split over their favorite spread. Creamy is the preference of 60 percent.More >>
Americans are split over their favorite spread. Creamy is the preference of 60 percent.More >>
Twelve thousand students across the state of Ohio attended ECOT or the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. Now that ECOT officially closed on Friday, the clock is ticking for those families to find an alternative for their children.More >>
Twelve thousand students across the state of Ohio attended ECOT or the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. Now that ECOT officially closed on Friday, the clock is ticking for those families to find an alternative for their children.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>