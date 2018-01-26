LIVE: Man who fatally stabbed stepfather sentenced for manslaughter charge

The man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his stepfather to death will be sentenced Friday morning for involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and aggravated robbery charges.

Sentencing for Timothy Bene, 33, is set for 8:45 a.m. in a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas courtroom.

Bene admitted in court last month to killing his 50-year-old stepfather, Dean Vastartis, on Feb. 3, 2017.

Police say Bene and Vastartis were having an argument inside Vastartis' home on Sprague Road in Strongsville, when Bene stabbed him several times.

Bene's girlfriend, Courtney Heckman, is also charged with obstruction of justice in connection with the murder. She is also expected to plead this morning.

