Copy-Sentencing continued for man who murdered his stepfather

The sentencing date for a man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his stepfather to death has been postponed until Jan. 26.

Timothy Bene, 33, was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, Jan. 18.

He admitted in court last month to killing his 50-year-old stepfather, Dean Vastartis, on Feb. 3, 2017.

Bene pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Strongsville police say Bene and Vastartis were having an argument inside Vastartis' Sprague Road home, when Bene stabbed him several times.

Bene's mom called 911 and EMS transported Vastartis to Southwest General Hospital, where he died.

Bene was arrested several days later in Ashland.

Bene's girlfriend, Courtney Heckman, is also charged in connection with the murder.

