Northeast Ohio weather: Get ready for a taste of spring

From Meteorologist Jon Loufman,

Sunshine and blue skies will rule today as temperatures soar into the mid 50s by afternoon.

The wind increases from the south today as well.

A "sun-sational" Friday for sure! Friday night will be windy and very warm.

A front approaches the area Saturday. We have light rain in the forecast through mid-afternoon.

It remains windy and warm for the season.

Sunday holds more clouds than sun with temperatures topping in the 40s.

