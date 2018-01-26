Northeast Ohio weather: Windy and wet Saturday ahead

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We have a front that will be tracking through Ohio Saturday evening. Look for a light to moderate rain in the area pretty much all day. The best risk of rain will be in the afternoon. Expect it to be windy with wind gusts over 30 mph. High temperatures should still be able to make it to around 50 degrees. Drier air Saturday night will allow for the clouds to clear out. Temperatures will still be above normal Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday looks dry with increasing clouds.

