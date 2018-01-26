Northeast Ohio weather: Winter Wonderland returns tomorrow after lunch

Clouds will increase Sunday evening and the winds will begin to shift out of the north. Monday starts off fine and dry. Cloudy with temps in the upper-20s, so you won't have any trouble getting to work or school. But coming home could be the problem. Colder air will greet us by Monday afternoon and that brings with it a chance of snow during the late afternoon and evening on Monday: Most areas will see 1 - 3" and a few could see 4". The timing is the problem: during the Monday evening drive home! Maybe some in the snowball see an additional 1-2" by Tuesday morning. But snow should taper off Monday night around midnight. The cold air will get a little colder as we head towards Tuesday....Back to winter.

