Third suspect to be sentenced in Cleveland for professor's murder

Terrell Gray will be sentenced Friday morning for his role in the fatal drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a local college professor.

Gray is the third and final person to be sentenced for the murder of college professor David Wilder. The Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court jury reached a verdict after only one day of deliberations.

Police say Wilder, 61, was driving on Woodland Avenue on March 25, 2017, when Gray and two other men started shooting at another vehicle.

Wilder, an art professor at Cleveland State University, Cuyahoga County College and John Carroll University, was struck by cross-fire and killed.

The two other men, Kassius Williams and Charles Walker, were sentenced in November.

Williams, the gunman, was sentenced to 66 years to life in prison. Cleveland police say he fired more than 30 rounds at the other vehicle.

Walker, the driver, was sentenced to 71 years to life in prison.

