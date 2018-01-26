Suspect sentenced for 61 years to life for drive-by shooting that killed local professor, teen boy

Terrell Gray was sentenced to at least 61 years in prison Friday morning for his role in the fatal drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a local college professor and a 15-year-old boy.

Gray is the third and final person sentenced for the murder of college professor David Wilder and Tywan Cortez Johnson. The jury in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court reached a verdict after only one day of deliberations.

Police say Wilder, 61, was caught in the crossfire on Woodland Avenue on March 25, 2017, when Gray and two other men started shooting Tywan in a nearby Saturn Vue.

"This is something that has to stop," said Judge Timothy McCormick. "Young men running the streets with guns shooting with no concern what are the consequences with human life has to stop. I'm trying to send a message right now."

Wilder, an art professor at Cleveland State University, Cuyahoga County College and John Carroll University, was hit in the head by stray bullets and died from his injuries.

The two other men, Kassius Williams and Charles Walker, were sentenced in November.

Williams, the gunman, was sentenced to 66 years to life in prison. Cleveland police say he fired at least 36 rounds at the other vehicle.

Walker, the driver, was sentenced to 71 years to life in prison.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.