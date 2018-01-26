Police investigate Glenville Rec Center shooting, why it took security 95 minutes to call 911

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Glenville Recreation Center Wednesday afternoon.

It took 95 minutes for someone to call 911 when there was a security guard on duty. We're asking Cleveland Police why the delay?

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. when a teen was shot while playing a game of dice. The incident was called into 911 just after 7 p.m. by the recreation center's manager.

Cleveland 19 News is asking why the 95-minute delay in calling 911 if there was an off-duty police officer working as a security guard on site?

Cleveland Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia tells Cleveland 19 News that Detective Michelle Witherspoon was working off-duty as a security guard at the rec center when the shooting occurred. According to Sgt. Ciaccia, she could be investigated by CPD's Integrity Control Section to see if policy or protocols were violated.

We're asking questions, we'll let you know what we find.

