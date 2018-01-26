A family of three died in Huron County house fire

Three died in Norwalk house fire. (Source: WOIO)

A mom, dad and their adult son were killed in a house fire early Friday morning.

Norwalk firefighters say the victims are Robert Griggs, 65, Rebecca Griggs, 57 and James Griggs, 27.

Firefighers were called to the home at 8 Parkridge Court around 3 a.m.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing the flames.

When firefighters arrived at the house, they raced inside and brought out the victims, but it was too late.

Two dogs were also killed.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the Norwalk fire chief says it does not appear suspicious.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal says the fire began in the first floor living room.

