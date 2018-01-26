Teen arrested for Firestone Mansion arson

An 18-year-old has turned himself in for the arson at the Firestone Mansion.

The massive fire happened on Jan. 13.

When Fairlawn firefighters arrived at 2544 Chamberlain Road, flames were coming through the roof. Several other fire departments were called to the scene to help battle the blaze.

Donavin Gowin, 18 of Barberton, is now charged with arson and out on a $5,000 bond.

Gowin will be back in court on Feb. 9.

Three other juveniles are also charged with criminal trespass.

The mansion was 10,000 to 12,000 square feet and according to firefighters, 1/3 of the home is totally burned out. The other 2/3 has heavy smoke and heat damage.

The building was owned, but unoccupied at the time of the fire.

