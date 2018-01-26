Crimestoppers offering reward for information on an Akron double murder

Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. is now offering a reward for any information on a double homicide from Dec. 12, 2017.

Tramango Roper, 44, and Robin El-Amin, 54, were shot and killed at a home in the 800 block of Merton Avenue in Akron.

The victims were found lying in bed.

According to witnesses, four men were playing cards in the dining room when a fight broke out. Shots were fired and the couple was killed.

The card players then fled the house.

If you have any information, please contact Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

