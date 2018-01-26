16-hour long standoff with SWAT over threatening emails ends with man in custody

A barricade that lasted more than 16 hours concluded after SWAT officers took a Cleveland Heights man into police custody.

According to the Cleveland Heights Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of Belmar Road at around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Police were checking on 42-year-old Szilard Takacs after receiving emails from him threatening to cause harm to others because of a pending eviction order.

Takacs refused to speak with police and barricaded himself inside his home.

Several residents in the immediate area were evacuated and officers and the SWAT team attempted to negotiate with Takacs.

The Cleveland Heights Fire Department's bomb squad was also called to the scene because of a concern regarding suspicious materials found at his home.

After more than 16 hours, law enforcement made entry into Takacs home at approximately 1:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.

Police say they found Takacs barricaded in his third-floor bathroom.

He was taken into custody without incident, according to Cleveland Heights police.

Takacs has been charged with inducing panic. Additional charges are expected to be filed as the investigation continues.

