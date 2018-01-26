Man barricades self into Cleveland Heights home. (Source: WOIO)

People are being asked to avoid the area in Cleveland Heights after a man barricades himself into a home on Belmar Road.

Officers have closed Belmar between Mayfield and Avondale to traffic.

The standoff started around noon.

No one else is believed to be inside.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.