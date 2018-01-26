Avon man accused of hurting elderly mother

A 62-year-old Avon man is charged with domestic violence, for allegedly hurting his 85-year-old mom.

Curtis Lietke was arrested after witnesses saw him yelling at and physically dragging his elderly mom out of a Westlake bank.

The witnesses were able to help Westlake police officers identify the Avon residents.

When officers went to the Avon home, they confirmed the woman had been hurt by her son, who is also her caregiver.

Lietke is charged with felony domestic violence.

His mom was treated and released from a local hospital and granted a temporary protection order from her son.

Police also connected the woman with Adult Protective Services.

