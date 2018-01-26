Thieves smash into 7-Eleven, steal ATM

The latest smash and grab happened early Friday morning in Cleveland.

A van carrying a stolen ATM and gun-toting males crashed at West 14th and Clark Avenue after stealing an ATM from a 7-Eleven on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland, police said.

A witness said the group bailed and ran from the van after the crash.

Police searched for the suspects in the area. No arrests have been made.

