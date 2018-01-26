Terminal Tower Observation Deck offers panoramic view of Cleveland

The Terminal Tower Observation Deck reopened to the public in 2010 after being closed for nine years. It's closed for the winter and will reopen in April through November.

Visitors will be able to experience one-of-a-kind views of downtown Cleveland from the 42nd floor of the Terminal Tower.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $5.

