Cleveland Indians announce 2018 promotional schedule

The Cleveland Indians have released their promotional schedule for the 2018 season.

The schedule includes jerseys, bobbleheads and various commemorative items.

The jerseys include:

· Terry Francona 1988 jersey (May 26, courtesy of Sugardale)

· Batting Practice jersey (June 23, courtesy of Discount Drug Mart)

· Jose Ramirez jersey (July 7, courtesy of Medical Mutual)

· Jersey (TBD) (Aug. 8, courtesy of Liberty Ford)

· Jim Thome jersey (Aug. 18, courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse)

· 1948 road gray jersey (Sept. 1, courtesy of Meritech)

A variety of summer-themed promotional items also will be up for grabs:

· Tote bag (April 28 and 29, courtesy of MLB Network)

· T-shirt (May 12)

· Duffle bag (June 5, courtesy of Shearer’s)

· Plastic pint glass (June 15, courtesy of Sysco Cleveland)

· Snapback cap (July 6, courtesy of Subway)

· Beach towel (July 25)

for Indians players Carlos Santana, Cody Allen, Andrew Miller and Edwin Encarnacion, and also includes bobbleheads for Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, Jason Kipnis and Terry Francona.

There will also be 11 Sugardale dollar dog nights, 17 Pregame in the District nights featuring $2 12-ounce domestic beer cans, 16 firework nights and 10 KeyBank Kids Fun days.

The team will also unveil two statues outside the Right Field Gate: one honoring Frank Robinson, baseball's first African-American manager, and a second honoring player-manager and Hall of Fame inductee Lou Boudreau.

Single-game tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesdsay, March 6. You can view the full promotional schedule below.

Complete Promotional Schedule (subject to change):

April 6: Opening Day, magnet schedule with car magnet* courtesy of Progressive, Block Party

April 28: Tote bag+ courtesy of MLB Network

April 29: Tote bag+ courtesy of MLB Network

May 11: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

May 12: T-shirt+

May 13: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

May 25: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks presented by SportClips, Block Party

May 26: Terry Francona 1988 jersey~ courtesy of Sugardale, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

May 27: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

May 28: Corey Kluber bobblehead, courtesy of KeyBank

May 30: Weather Education Day, Weather Education book (all Weather Ed participants)

June 5: Duffle bag, courtesy of Shearer’s

June 15: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, plastic pint glass+ courtesy of Sysco Cleveland, Fireworks, Block Party

June 16: Andrew Miller bobblehead~ courtesy of Pepsi, Pregame in the District, Block Party

June 17: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

June 22: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

June 23: Batting Practice jersey~ courtesy of Discount Drug Mart, Pregame in the District, Fireworks presented by B’laster Corporation, Block Party

June 24: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

July 6: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Snapback cap+ courtesy of Subway, Fireworks, Block Party

July 7: Jose Ramirez jersey^ courtesy of Medical Mutual, Pregame in the District, Block Party

July 8: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

July 12: Carlos Carrasco bobblehead~ courtesy of KeyBank, KeyBank Hassle-Free Weekend

July 13: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party, KeyBank Hassle-Free Weekend

July 14: Pregame in the District, Fireworks presented by Pepsi, Block Party, KeyBank Hassle-Free Weekend

July 15: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

July 25: Beach towel+

August 3: Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Block Party

August 4: Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Pregame in the District, Block Party

August 5: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, baseball card set courtesy of Topps*

August 8: Jersey (TBD)~ courtesy of Liberty Ford

August 17: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, yard flag+, Fireworks, Block Party

August 18: Jim Thome Hall of Fame celebration, Jim Thome jersey> courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse, Pregame in the District, Block Party

August 19: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Slider’s Birthday

August 29: Edwin Encarnacion bobblehead~

August 31: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

September 1: 1948 road gray jersey~ courtesy of Meritech, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

September 2: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

September 14: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

September 22: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Fan Appreciation Night, 2019 schedule* courtesy of TTX

