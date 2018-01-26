Ashtabula County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Ashtabula County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old girl who did not return home from school on Jan. 24.

According to police, Jazmine Kosik, of Pierpont Township, is 5-feet-2-inches tall with blue dyed hair, blue eyes and a bottom lip piercing.

Kosik was last seen wearing a light blue A-Tech polo shirt, blue jeans and brown fuzzy boots.

Anyone with information regarding Kosik's whereabouts is asked to contact the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office at 440-576-0055. When contacting the office, please reference report no. 18-00877.

