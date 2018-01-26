Cleveland girl reported missing; police seeking public's help to - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland girl reported missing; police seeking public's help to find her

Cleveland police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing on Friday.

Jakiah Franchell Lynn Burns was last seen leaving St. Martin de Porres High School in Cleveland at 10:30 a.m.

Burns is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. 

She was wearing a light green jacket and blue pants. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

