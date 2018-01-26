Update: Cleveland girl reported missing found safe

Cleveland police say they have found a missing 17-year-old girl, who was reported missing on Friday.

Jakiah Franchell Lynn Burns was last seen leaving St. Martin de Porres High School in Cleveland at 10:30 a.m.

Police say she was found safe around 6 p.m. Friday.

Police did not release any further information on where she was located.

