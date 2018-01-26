Update: Cleveland girl reported missing found safe - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Update: Cleveland girl reported missing found safe

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jakiah Franchell Lynn Burns, 17, of Cleveland (Source: Cleveland Police Department) Jakiah Franchell Lynn Burns, 17, of Cleveland (Source: Cleveland Police Department)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland police say they have found a missing 17-year-old girl, who was reported missing on Friday.

Jakiah Franchell Lynn Burns was last seen leaving St. Martin de Porres High School in Cleveland at 10:30 a.m.

Police say she was found safe around 6 p.m. Friday.

Police did not release any further information on where she was located.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly