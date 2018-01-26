Akron bank robbed with pen; FBI offering reward for man's capture

The Akron FBI is offering a reward in exchange for information regarding a bank robbery that took place Friday afternoon.

According to the Akron Police Department, a man walked into the PNC Bank -- located at 889 West Market St. -- handed the teller a threatening note and demanded cash.

The suspect threatened to brandish a gun, but no weapon was seen.

The 6-foot-tall man was in his 20s, weighed about 145 pounds and had short deadlocks or braided hair.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants, and was last seen running southbound on Marvin Avenue.

Anyone with tips can call the Akron Office of the FBI at 330-535-6156, or the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2552.

Tips can remain anonymous, and reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.

