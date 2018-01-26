Akron bank robbed with pen; warrant issued for suspect

Akron Police have issued an arrest warrant for the man wanted for robbing a bank in Akron Friday afternoon.

Police say Deandre Garrett, 26, of Lane Street in Akron is the suspect.

According to the Akron Police Department, the suspect walked into the PNC Bank -- located at 889 West Market St. -- handed the teller a threatening note and demanded cash. The suspect threatened to brandish a gun, but no weapon was seen.

Garrett is described as a 26-year-old black man, 6'1" and 145 pounds.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants, and was last seen running southbound on Marvin Avenue.

Anyone with tips on where Garrett is can call call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, or the Summit County Crimestoppers at (330) 434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Tips can remain anonymous, and reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.

