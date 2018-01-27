UPDATE: Solon police locate missing 16-year-old

Update: Solon police say 16-year-old Darnell Pacley has been found.

The teen was reported missing Friday night when he was last seen at the Solon recreation center.

He is 6'3" and 150 pounds. Darnell was last seen wearing jeans, a beige and black sweater, black Nike shoes and a gray North Face headband.

Missing juvenile Darnell Pacley 16 years old. Last seen yesterday evening at Rec Center in Solon. Beige and black sweater, jeans, .... pic.twitter.com/olCa4iAoMI — Solon Police (@SolonPolice) January 27, 2018

Anyone with information on Darnell's whereabouts should call Solon Police at (440) 248-1234.

