UPDATE: Solon police locate missing 16-year-old

Darnell Pacley. (Source: Solon Police) Darnell Pacley. (Source: Solon Police)
SOLON, OH (WOIO) -

Update: Solon police say 16-year-old Darnell Pacley has been found.

The teen was reported missing Friday night when he was last seen at the Solon recreation center. 

He is 6'3" and 150 pounds. Darnell was last seen wearing jeans, a beige and black sweater, black Nike shoes and a gray North Face headband. 

Anyone with information on Darnell's whereabouts should call Solon Police at  (440) 248-1234

