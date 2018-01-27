Madison Township Police: 2 men injured in shooting

Police in Madison Township are investigating after two men were injured in a possible shooting Friday afternoon.

Officers and paramedics were called to a location on Martha Drive for a possible shooting around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, two men were found with serious injuries, but police did not say if they were shot. The men, ages 40 and 49, were taken from the scene by firefighters, and later flown to MetroHeath Medical Center in Cleveland.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police said several people were detained at the scene, but did not address any suspects.

The incident is still being investigated by the Madison Township Police and the Lake County Crime Lab. Anyone with information should contact police at (440) 428-2116.

