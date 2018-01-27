Suspect wanted for killing man outside Akron convenience store turns himself in

The suspect wanted by Akron Police for the murder of a man outside a convenience store in 2017 turned himself in Friday afternoon.

Jerry Dwayne Alford Sr., 35, turned himself into the custody of Akron Police around noon on Friday. Earlier in the week, police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Alford is accused of shooting and killing 57-year-old Dereke Alexander outside of a store in the 400 block of West Market Street back in November of 2017.

Alford has been charged with aggravated murder, and was arraigned in Akron Municipal Court early Saturday.

He remains in jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He'll be in court again on Monday.

