City Dogs seeks pet owners to adopt dogs from kennel that is at capacity

City Dogs is still looking for homes for 100 dogs who are boarded and up for adoption at the Cleveland Animal Care and Control kennel.

The kennel is still full! We have ?? amazing dogs currently available for adoption. Our rescue partners have been pulling dogs and we had some adoptions this week, but more dogs are coming in everyday. We need more adopters! https://t.co/5JkZxs0YoU pic.twitter.com/NVgYaqjiCz — City Dogs Cleveland (@CityDogsCLE) January 27, 2018

The animal shelter said the kennel is full and there are almost no empty cages available to take in any additional dogs.

There were several adoptions over the past week, according to City Dogs, but more dogs are coming in each day.

Whether you're looking for a dog who is always up for an adventure or a dog that will cuddle up on the couch, City Dogs says they have dogs with all sorts of unique personalities up for adoption.

Here's a look at some of the available dogs.

If you're interested in adopting, visit the City Dogs kennel at 2690 West 7th Street. Adoption fees are $61, which include licensing, a microchip, basic vaccinations, and a spay or neuter.

