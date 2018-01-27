World champ Stipe Miocic's next bout set, will fight Daniel Cormier in Vegas

Less than a month after defending his UFC heavyweight championship title, Stipe Miocic's next opponent has already been determined.
The UFC announced that the Northeast Ohio native and Daniel Cormier will coach teams during the 27th season of The Ultimate Fighter, which debuts on April 18.
The series will conclude with a battle between Miocic and Cormier on Saturday, July 7 in Las Vegas for the heavyweight championship.
All roads lead to Las Vegas! @StipeMiocicUFC & @DC_MMA to coach #TUF27, will face off at #UFC226 for the HW strap!— UFC (@ufc) January 27, 2018
Miocic, who's UFC record is 18-2, most recently defended his title against Francis Ngannou earlier in January.
