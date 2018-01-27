Police release new details about deadly fight at Olmsted Township bar

Olmsted Township police are investigating an altercation at Falls Lounge overnight.

The lounge, which is located near the intersection of Stearns Road and Bagley Road, was surrounded with police shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

Callers to 911 report seeing a large fight involving at least eight people. A separate caller to 911 said a masked individual came in and stabbed the bartender.

Upon entering the bar, officers encountered a female victim who was stabbed and transported to Southwest General Health Center with non life threatening injuries.

Another female at the scene was transported and released from UH St. John Medical Center and police say she is a suspect and now in custody along with another man.

Police now say 28 year old Frank Castrucci of North Olmsted was found dead in the front parking area of the bar.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner's office will determine his cause of death.

Police say it's unclear Castrucci's involvement in the incident.

